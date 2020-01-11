Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour business Doctor on Duty has closed.
Coffs Harbour business Doctor on Duty has closed.
News

Popular medical practice to close on the North Coast

Matt Deans
by
11th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTOR on Duty, the revolutionary after hours medical practice that saw appointments performed in the comfort of the patient's own home, will cease seeing patients. 

The popular health service, that started five years, will close the owners have advised patients.

The company has cited the recruitment of doctors as a major reason for its closure.  

"We have been proud to provide desperately needed after hours medical care to the residents of the Coffs Harbour Region over the last five years, but after a lengthy review we regret to advise that our doctors will no longer be seeing patients in this area," the company said in a statement.

Coffs Harbour business Doctor on Duty has closed.
Coffs Harbour business Doctor on Duty has closed.

"Whilst we have had great support from the local community, medicare changes have made it more difficult to recruit and retain doctors to provide a continued service 365 days a year. 

"The service will cease to operate effective today 10th January 2020.

"We wish to thank the Coffs Coast communities for their support.

"Yours in Health, Doctor on Duty."

Doctor on Duty had proven to be an award-winning business enterprise, branching out to areas like the Central Coast, Lismore, Byron Bay and Lake Macquarie after starting up on the Mid North Coast.

Patients ringing the practice's 1300 225 547 hotline are being advised of the company's closure in a recorded phone message and are being instructed to contact their regular GPs. 

after hours care closure coffs coast doctor on duty medical patients
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing mother and daughter found safe and well

        UPDATE: Missing mother and daughter found safe and well

        News Missing mother and daughter found safe and well.

        Expert tips for the Pink Silks raceday

        premium_icon Expert tips for the Pink Silks raceday

        Sport We've been given the good oil ahead of Sunday's races

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.

        Cricket community offers helping hand amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon Cricket community offers helping hand amid bushfire crisis

        Cricket NSWRAA offers affected clubs up to $15,000 after devastating bushfires.