Popular hotel closes for building works

PUMPING Saturday nights, cruisey Sunday Seshs, famous Barra-mundis not to mention laid-back mid-week arvo drinks in the beer garden.

All these weekly events at Park Beach's local have been put on hold.

Popular venue the Hoey Moey will remain closed until early December, as remedial works are carried out to the building.

"We sincerely apologise to all our loyal customers and patrons," the venue's operators The North Coast Hotel Group said in a statement.

"We look forward to seeing you in early December for great food, live music and good times."

The bottleshop will remain open during the closure.