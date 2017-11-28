Popular estate is officially sold out

ONCE a vast tract of scrubby beach-side land, North Sapphire Beach Estate has come a long way. After being transformed over the last decade into one of the most popular housing estates on the Coffs Coast, it is now officially a sell out.

Starting with the stage one land release in 2007, the estate went on to become one of the most sought-after addresses on the Coffs Coast. A large part of its appeal came from the family-focussed features including a children's playground, cafe and cycling and walking trails. In fact the estate today boasts 10km of board-walks and cycleways.

North Sapphire is now home to 231 owners who snapped up blocks of land ranging in size from 500 to 1,300 sqm.

Creating a feeling of spaciousness around the development, more than half the 71 hectare site is preserved as parks and natural coastal wetlands with 15,000 hectares of protected state forest beyond its borders.

The estate was the brainchild of the local Cougle family, who were passionate about creating an inviting and liveable place for locals to love.

Developer Anthony Cougle shared his passion for the project with The Coffs Coast Advocate in 2007.

"A key feature is it brings to Coffs Harbour a cutting-edge urban design which maximises usage of land without impinging on the environment,” he said.

"It respects the beach, the wetland, the coast and creates a sense on community with the way the lots are constructed and the provision of parks, bikeways and reserves.”

BACK THEN: North Sapphire Beach Estate at its infancy ten years ago. Trevor Veale

In 2012 the estate was sold to the Walker Corporation, which went on to develop the further stages and complete the development.

Chad Walker said the demand for land at North Sapphire Beach was due to the many lifestyle benefits on offer.

"North Sapphire Beach has achieved enormous sales success due to the fantastic location and close knit community, making it a compelling prospect for homebuyers. In particular we had a lot of interest from families looking to build their dream home in this quiet area while remaining close to Coffs Harbour, just a 10 minute drive away.”

With land now sold out, the future looks bright for owners, with demand remaining strong for privately owned land and houses in the estate.

Raine & Horne principal Christine Clarke, who has sold more than half a dozen homes in the estate, said North Sapphire's appeal continues to grow.

"I think the demand is strong to live that lifestyle that it provides. It's one of the few beach-side locations where you can have a home on level land. Many of the homes provide a minimum of grounds maintenance, yet they're beautifully presented and generously proportioned homes.”