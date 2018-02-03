Popular Dame to tee off on Coffs Coast

Dame Laura Davies will no doubt be one of the more popular members in the fields for the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort and the Women's NSW Open at Coffs Harbour.

Dame Laura Davies will no doubt be one of the more popular members in the fields for the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort and the Women's NSW Open at Coffs Harbour. Tristan Jones/Ladies European To

JOINING the fold for the newest event on the ALPG tour will be World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Dame Laura Davies.

The Australian Ladies Classic Bonville is set to be a world class affair as a selection of the world's finest professional golfers arrive on the Coffs Coast later this month to compete for a prize pool of $350,000.

The four-time major winner boasts 84 wins worldwide and is the only player to win tournaments on five continents in a single year.

Dame Laura's achievements include winning the US Women's Open, the Australian Ladies Masters and the Women's Australian Open.

Dame Laura will no doubt light up the Bonville layout and is sure to attract a strong field of spectators when she tees off on February 22.

A week later, Dame Laura will also be teeing up at Coffs Harbour Golf Club as she tries to win the Women's NSW Open.

She will have her work cut out for her at Bonville as she attempts to hold back a strong field of young and hungry competitors.

At this stage the entry list includes Western Australia's Hannah Green, Gold Coast native Rebecca Artis, Spanish prodigy Carmen Alonso and French rookie Celine Boutier.

Boutier has recently earned an LPGA Tour Card after impressing at several key events in her first year as a pro.

The event will field eight players who have won European tour events.

The Australian Ladies Classic will run from February 22 to 25 at Bonville Golf Resort and spectator tickets are available at Eventbrite or visit www.ausladiesclassic.com.au and follow the links.