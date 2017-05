CLOSING DOWN: Big W in Coffs Central Shopping Centre will close down today. Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

BIG W will close its doors today as it departs from the Gowings Coffs Central Shopping Centre.

There are about a dozen shelves of products being sold, with prices marked down 75%.

It was announced in March that Kmart would replace the store as part of a $30 million upgrade to the CBD shopping centre.

Big W will be open until 5.30pm.

It is expected Kmart will open before Christmas in Coffs Central.