SIGHTING: 7 Mile Beach at Lennox Head was closed after a reported shark sighting in the area. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Popular beach closed after shark sighting

Javier Encalada
by
12th Nov 2019 2:35 PM

LENNOX Head beach has been closed after a shark sighting.

Northern NSW Life Guard Coordinator Scott McCartney confirmed a surfer raised the alarm with surf life savers around 2pm.

"There were not many people in the water, just a handful, so we proceeded as a precautionary measure, to close the beach," he said.

Normally a drone would be sent out to monitor for marine animals, but given today's windy conditions, a jetski was deployed to check the waters.

"The sign is up and the beach is closed, but we will be deciding whether to keep the beach closed or re-opening it after 4pm," Mr McCartnmey added.

