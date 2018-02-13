Poor run chase proves costly in interdistrict final

LONE HAND: Russell Gardner was the standout batsman in Coffs Harbour's loss in the interdistrict final against Nambucca Valley.

HAVING fought their way back into the contest, Coffs Harbour's representative team let the interdistrict title slip through their fingers after a poor run chase.

Nambucca Valley got off to a flyer at Macksville on Sunday, racing to 1-80 off only 17 overs before a pair of youngsters gave Coffs Harbour more than a shot at victory.

"After their fast start we did really well with the ball, in particular Jesse Ferrett and Ty Adams,” Coffs Harbour captain Richie Gallichan said.

"They bowled 20 overs straight in tandem and did a great job slowing Nambucca down.

"Jesse and Ty got us back in a position where at half time we would've been the favourites.”

Nambucca Valley was restricted to 8/182 off their 50 overs but the run chase spluttered before it could even get going.

Coffs Harbour was 4-41 and shortly after in an even bigger hole at 6-67.

Russ Gardner was the pick of the batsman, scoring 60 after coming in at number seven and managed to give Coffs Harbour a chance of a miracle win, but the task proved too great.

"It was an extremely disappointing run chase,” Gallichan admitted.

"We had what I thought was a really good top six that could get the job done and none of us fired which was pretty disappointing.”

The result was a repeat of last year's interdistrict final with Nambucca Valley again at the top of the North Coast tree.

Diggers too good

DIGGERS went a long way toward securing a top two position on the ladder with a strong bowling performance in Saturday's first grade one-day matches.

Batting first Nana Glen barely gave a yelp with the bat in such a high stakes encounter, dismissed in only 27 overs for 69.

Diggers passed the total for the loss of only two wickets and now enjoy a handy break over third placed Nana Glen on the table.

Sawtell didn't produce with the bat against Coffs Colts but the bowlers managed to defend their total of 140 to get a tight 13 run win.

Twenty20 final

SAWTELL is chasing back-to-back Twenty20 titles tomorrow night when it plays in the final against Coffs Colts at the Sport and Leisure Park.

The Colts will be buoyed by their solid bowling performances againt Sawtell in recent matches and could pull off an upset with an improved batting display.