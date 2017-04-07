23°
Poor mental health hits tertiary education students

Keagan Elder
| 7th Apr 2017 6:30 PM
WORRYING NUMBER: Almost 70% of students rated their mental health as poor or fair.
ONE of the largest national surveys into the mental health of Australian tertiary students revealed almost 70% rated their mental health as poor or fair.

According to new research from headspace and the National Union of Students, 35.4% of respondents had thoughts of self-harm or suicide and more than 83% felt stressed.

headspace CEO Jason Trethowan said the results were alarming but he was not surprised.

"Like all big life transitions, after finishing Year 12 young people can be more vulnerable,” he said.

Mr Trethowan said moving out of home, greater financial responsibilities, less parental contact and risky behaviour such as drug use contributed to the fall of many student's mental health.

If you're going through a tough time, phone 1800 650 890 or visit headspace.org.au.

Topics:  headspace mental health national union of students tertiary education

