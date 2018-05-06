Pooling funds for better facilities

CLOSE to $100,000 will be invested to make major improvements at both the Dorrigo and Bellingen swimming pools.

The Bellingen Shire Council money will pay for a complete replacement of the old filtration system at Dorrigo along with a new and more efficient water pump.

At the Bellingen Swim Centre, both the toddler and middle size pools will be re painted. The pebble crete in the 25 metre pool will be acid washed and cleaned to promote efficient filtration and water quality.

Due to the size and structure of the old cast iron filtration tank at the Dorrigo pool, the filtration shed roof will need to be removed to enable a crane to lift it out.

This work follows a number of improvements carried out at Dorrigo Pool over recent years including the installation of a disabled toilet and shower, the erection of an internal fence to improve safety, a chlorine dosing system, the replacement of gas heaters to keep the pool heated and the installation of solar panels to reduce electricity costs.

Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King said the success of the two pools is mainly due to a hard working group.

"Now that the swim season has finished I would like to thank YMCA staff who manage our public swim centres," Cr King said.

"They do a great job in operating the pools, running swim programs throughout the year as well as keeping patrons safe."

Both the Dorrigo and Bellingen Swim Centres are expected to reopen for the September school holidays.