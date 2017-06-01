Pool evacuation drama just a 'storm in a teacup'

"Who knew what havoc a seizing fan belt could cause,” said Lori Bell from Boambee Swimcare.

WHAT was initially suspected to be a chemical leak at a popular Coffs Coast swim school, turned out to be a seized fan belt in an air exchange unit.

Swimcare Boambee was evacuated this week as fire crews and ambulances responded, and a number of people were assessed and treated for inhalation.

Firefighters were unable to locate the source of a toxic odour, with air conditioning inspectors later locating the source.

Swimcare's Lori Bell said the manager contacted emergency services assuming a "worst case scenario” and said by the time they had arrived the smell had already disappeared.

"We overreacted for sure when the actual thing happened, but that's because we have a duty of care to make sure everyone is safe,” Ms Bell said.

"We have been running for 15 years now and we really care for the families that use our swim school.”

Ms Bell said the acrid smell in the air was noticed by one of the teachers around 9am.

The manager, a former paramedic, then instructed everyone to evacuate the school as the cause was unknown.

A teacher and four children were transported to hospital and were all released a short time later.

Water testing by the fire brigade, HAZMAT, the owner, Poolwerx and even Coffs Council revealed there was no chemical issue involved in the incident.

Harbourside Air Conditioning later confirmed the problem was caused by a fan belt seizing which created burning fumes that entered the pool area through the intake vent.

Lessons began running normally after lunch.

"Who knew what havoc a seizing fan belt could cause,” Ms Bell said.