Test draw wraps up Ashes for Aussie stars

OMG - Australia did what?

Retained the Ashes by making sure they drew the one-off Test in Taunton by grinding out 76 overs?

Meg Lanning and co. - you bloody beauty!

And despite the negative nellies going to town about playing "unattractive" cricket by not rolling the dice for an outright win - don't you dare apologise.

Ellyse Perry of Australia plays a shot as Amy Jones of England takes evasive action. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Your job was to retain the Ashes. Period.

Naturally it came on the back of another Ellyse Perry milestone - Perry's 116 in the first innings was backed by 76 not out in the second.

Perry, player of the match, illustrated the divide between the two sides with patience and skill.

And cricket's best allrounder has a heir apparent in Sophie Molineux.

The 21-year-old debutant finished with four wickets and a handy 41 runs in her second dig.

England avoided the follow on and declared at 9-275 but they couldn't tear through the Aussies who finished on 7-230.

Sophie Ecclestone of England appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Ellyse Perry.

Lanning said: "We always looking to win the Test ... but felt there wasn't enough time to get the result."

"I think it's a bit harsh to say we were responsible for the draw.

"We had to adapt to the conditions ... England made it hard for us, we hoped to enforce the follow on but that time taken off day two didn't allow us to get there.

"We came over here to firstly retain the Ashes, so nice to tick that off ... we still feel like we have a bit to achieve on this tour.

"We know England will come back hard - they're a good T20 side - still some things to tick off starting with T20 Chelmsford."

Australia's Beth Mooney bats flicks cover drive during day four of the Women's Ashes Test in Taunton.

But for English coach Mark Robinson, the Australian team is simply... just born great.

"The only difference between the two sides is athleticism. That's not lack of effort from our team, that's not lack of desire, they've just got better athletes, you can't help that."

When asked about the impact of the WBBL, Robinson said: "God gives you physical attributes. I could send our whole squad up to the WBBL, it won't make them better athletes.

"I can't make somebody be able to run and do what Ellyse Perry does."

Australia has set a new benchmark in this new professional era of women's cricket.

And with three T20 internationals left in the series, England is looking down the pitch at a multi-format drubbing.