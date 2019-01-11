Attacked UFC star slams ugly robber rumour

UFC fighter Polyana Viana and the man who tried to rob her.

UFC star Polyana Viana has blasted reports she is wanted by cops after beating up a robber.

The 26-year-old left a man with horrific facial injuries after he tried to rob her with a cardboard gun, The Sun reports.

And the cowering thief even begged her to call the cops in fear of another beating.

Various reports in Brazil and messages spread on social media speculated that a prosecutor had ordered her arrest for the self-defence action.

But the Brazilian sports star posted on Instagram to rebuke the claims that she is a wanted woman.

She wrote: "I just finished training, my sparring for today. Many people ask me about the 'bad' news that was published on a website.

"It says I received an arrest warrant. I didn't receive anything. The case is, I reacted to the assault … I acted and defended myself within the law.

"I haven't received anything, a warrant. I'm very focused, and later I hope to give you good news about my next fight. OK?"

This cardboard gun isn't fooling anyone.

The Brazilian was waiting for her Uber in Rio de Janeiro when the misguided criminal demanded she hand over her phone.

After claiming he had a gun, Viana punched and kicked the would-be-robber before locking him in a rear-naked choke.

Viana, 26, kept the man in a submission while she waited for police to arrive.

"When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me," she told MMA Junkie.

"He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn't going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, 'Give me the phone. Don't try to react, because I'm armed.'

"Then he put his hand over (a gun), but I realised it was too soft."

The gun turned out to be a cardboard cut-out. "He was really close to me. So I thought, 'If it's a gun, he won't have time to draw it.' So I stood up I threw two punches and a kick," Viana said.

"He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, 'Now we'll wait for the police.'"

Surely the UFC T-shirt she was wearing was a warning sign.

Viana, who is 1-1 in the UFC but won nine of her 10 MMA fights before that, insists she was calm throughout the attack.

"I was fine because he didn't even react after. Since he took the punches very quickly, I think he was scared," she said.

"So he didn't react anymore. He told me to let him go, like 'I just asked for the time.' I said, 'Asked for the time my a**,' because he saw I was very angry. I said I wouldn't let go and that I was going to call the police.

"He said, 'Call the police, then' because he was scared I was going to beat him up more."

Viana had passers-by call the cops, who took the man to hospital for treatment before hauling him to the police station.

She was told the man had been arrested before and was not long released for a previous crime.

It is not the first time the UFC fighter has had to fend for herself on the streets of Brazil.

In fact, another robber tried to take her phone while she was in her home town of Belem.

"He broke my umbrella and tried to take my phone. I said I wasn't going to give it to him," Viana said.

"He tried to take it from my hand, I punched him in the face, and he was scared. This time I was scared. I don't know if it was because there were two of them.

"So I was scared, but I think he was more scared than I was, so he jumped on the motorcycle and left."

Don’t mess with Polyana Viana.

