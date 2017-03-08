Pollution free foreshores

FROM a glance the beach might look pristine but when a group of litter warriors looked closer there was plenty to be found.

During the annual Clean Up Australia Day, a group of Emerald Beach residents managed to fill multiple bags will all sorts of rubbish from a lonely rubber thong to hundreds to cigarette butts and bottle tops.

Site organiser, URGE secretary Karla Gillies said 'the clean up at Emerald Beach will only go a very small way to keeping some of our litter out of the Solitary Island Marine Park, but it's a good start”.

Ms Gillies runs sea turtle tours on Look At Me Now Headland and is passionate about marine debris and it's impact on all life.

"The disastrous relationship between sea turtles and marine debris is well known, with these ancient reptiles readily ingesting or becoming entangled in floating rubbish, both of which can be fatal,” she said.

"We need to take responsibility for our own rubbish by simply choosing less packaging or taking our own shopping bags to the supermarket”.