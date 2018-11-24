Liberal ‘bloodbath’ in Victorian election

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Opposition Leader Matthew Guy on Remembrance Day amid a controversial election campaign. Picture: James Ross.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Opposition Leader Matthew Guy on Remembrance Day amid a controversial election campaign. Picture: James Ross.

In a disastrous night for the Liberals, Labor are already romping in the Victorian election.

Analysts are shocked at the swing to Labor, just two hours after polling closed this evening.

"It's extraordinary, a big swing to Labor that's for sure," Sky News political editor David Spears said.

Political commentator Andrew Bolt said the win would "send shockwaves to Canberra".

ABC election guru Antony Green called the Labor early after voting closed at 6pm.

"There is nothing in any of the figures we're seeing at the moment which points to anything but a Labor victory," he told the ABC.

"At the moment we're seeing quite a remarkable set of swings. For that reason I think we're prepared to call this election."

A senior Victorian Labor MP has described the early results as a "bloodbath" as her party races toward victory.

A euphoric atmosphere has swept through the Labor election night party at the Village Green in Premier Daniel Andrews' seat of Mulgrave as the results are shown on a big screen.

The crowd of more than 100 red-shirt-clad Labor supporters are chanting "four more years" as the tally of seats continues to climb a party function in the seat of Mulgrave.

"This is looking like a bloodbath," Labor Health Minister Jill Hennessy said on ABC TV.

"Something has gone very, very wrong here with the Liberal brand and reflecting upon what that is, I also think that due creditneeds to be given to Daniel Andrews for running a very strong government for four years."

Labor supporters celebrate at the Mulgrave Country Club in Melbourne. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Labor supporters huge in excitement. Picture: Alex Coppel.

This supporter is stoked. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

He said the swings in eastern Melbourne were quite consistent and very strong.

"This is the path to Victoria for the Labor Party," he said.

He has given the ALP 28 of the 88 seats in the parliament, the Liberal-National coalition 15, and the Greens one.

Shadow attorney-general John Pesutto told the ABC "early signs are troubling".

Earlier an exit poll predicted Daniel Andrews and Labor would be returned for a second term in Victoria with an slightly increased majority.

The Galaxy poll for the Nine Network shows a statewide swing of three per cent to Labor that would increase the government's one-seat margin in the 88-seat parliament by at least two more seats.

The poll projects the primary vote to be up to 41 per cent for Labor, with the Liberal-National coalition dropping to 38 per cent, and the Greens on 12 per cent.

"I am hoping that these polls aren't as accurate as you hope that they are," Liberal shadow treasurer Michael O'Brien said.

Police Minister Lisa Neville, cautiously welcomed the poll.

"Look, I prefer to be in our position at the moment than Michael's, I will say it that way." The Galaxy poll was conducted with 1500 voters in 16 seats on Saturday.

Three opinion polls published in newspapers on Friday and Saturday morning had indicated Labor would be returned on Saturday.

Bill Shorten turns sausages after voting on Saturday. Picture: Julian Smith.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy sauces up a poll day hot dog. Picture: David Caird.

COUNTING STARTS

Counting is under way in the Victorian state election, with early signs leaning towards a Labor win.

It's set to be close in several marginal seats across Melbourne's southeast.

For the first time, pre-poll votes will be counted on election night alongside those cast at 1795 polling centres on Saturday.

A total of 4.1 million people were enrolled to vote in the 88 seats in the Victorian parliament.

At least 45 seats are needed to form a majority government, which the Labor government under Premier Daniel Andrews currently holds.

A Nine/Galaxy exit poll has predicted the government will be returned with a slightly increased majority.

The Victorian Election Commission is aiming to count up to 75 per cent of first preference votes on Saturday night.

LOWER HOUSE SEATS BEFORE ELECTION

Labor 45

Liberals 30

Nationals 7

Greens 3

Independents 3

VICTORIANS SET RECORDS

The 2018 Victorian election has set records for the number of people voting and voting early.

About 40 per cent of voters skipped their democracy sausage and voted early this year.

The Victorian Electoral Commission said a total of 1,641,687 votes had been cast by end of early voting on Friday - 1,391,284 were pre-poll votes and 250,403 postal votes.

Nearly 2.5 million Victorians were expected to vote between 8am and 6pm on Saturday, if all 4.1 million registered electors have a say.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy was one of the early voters, but Premier Daniel Andrews and Greens leader Samantha Ratnam both cast ballots in their electorates on Saturday.

Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten and Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale were also among voters.

The VEC tweeted a photo of voters lodging ballot papers at Antarctica's Casey Station.

"We'll go to the four corners of the earth to get your vote," read the comment.

Despite the early voting, there were complaints of queues at some of the bigger voting places.

Aside from debate over the best way to bite a democracy sausage, there was little controversy.

But independent candidate for Richmond Kevin Quoc Tran was stopped from handing out unauthorised campaign material at two polling booths in the hotly-contested inner-Melbourne electorate.

Mr Tran, a Liberal member but not an endorsed party candidate, said he told volunteers to stop handing out the single-sided flyers as soon as he was made aware of the issue.

"It was a bit of a misunderstanding, blown out of proportion," he told AAP.

POLITICAL KNIFING 'NO FACTOR' IN BATTLE

Daniel Andrews and wife Catherine vote in Mulgrave on Saturday, the premier saying he will campaign on till booths shut at 6pm. Picture: Julian Smith.

While some pundits have suggested today's state election in Victoria could be a dress rehearsal for the federal battle next year, Opposition leader Matthew Guy stressed the political knifing of Malcolm Turnbull would not factor in the day's polling.

A tight battle is predicted with the Victorian Labor Government narrowly ahead in opinion polls, and a record 4.1 million Victorians voting.

Following big-spending campaigns with major election promises from both sides, the latest opinion polls see Premier Daniel Andrews being re-elected.

Newspoll published by The Weekend Australian put Labor on 53.5 per cent ahead of Mr Guy's Liberal/Nationals team at 46.5 per cent on a two party preferred basis.

While working the polling booths and enjoying a sausage sizzle at Sherbourne Primary School in Melbourne's northeast today, Mr Guy told the ABC: "I think Victorians will vote on issues that matter to our state and they'll look at law and order issues, cost-of-living pressures, congestion issues around Melbourne."

But Mr Andrews, who cast his ballot in his Melbourne electorate with his wife Cath on Saturday morning, said he was taking nothing for granted and would be campaigning right up until polling closes at 6pm.

He launched an attack on the Greens party, and urged voters to "ensure a stable majority" return of his government.

Matthew Guy said on Saturday he won't reveal if he will stay as Liberal leader if he loses and will "make any of those decisions after the election … I hope to win".

The lead up to the Victorian election has been a scandal-ridden campaign on the hustings, with candidates from several parties accused of disreputable behaviour.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy talks to locals in Pakenham, Melbourne on the campaign’s last day. Picture: David Crosling.

The controversy has continued into polling day, after it was revealed the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) has stepped in to stop a Liberal handing out unregistered election pamphlets.

Liberal Party member Kevin Quoc Tran, who is not an endorsed candidate, instructed volunteers to cease handing out the material once informed by the commission, Fairfax reported.

The Liberal/Nationals are hoping for a late swing of 3 per cent to win them seven seats to trounce Mr Andrews.

Mr Guy campaigned on law and order and cost of living platforms, while Mr Andrews pledged road, rail, and school infrastructure investment if returned with a "stable" majority government.

However, the Greens party also believes it has a chance of forming a partnership minority government.

To do this, the Greens would have to hold onto its three inner-city seats of Melbourne, Prahran and Northcote, and snap up Richmond and Brunswick.

Matthew Guy votes on November 14. Picture: Monique Hore.

Labor hopes to get over the line by maintaining outer Melbourne seats and the larger regional electorates.

Premier Andrews is confident he can rob the Coalition of key seats such as Burwood, South Barwon and Ripon.

News.com.au will bring election updates and breaking news throughout the day and tonight as the results begin to roll in.