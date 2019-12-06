Pollard living the dream on the greens

LIVING THE DREAM: Cameron Pollard is representing Australia at the Australian All Abilities Championship this weekend.

LIVING THE DREAM: Cameron Pollard is representing Australia at the Australian All Abilities Championship this weekend.

CAMERON Pollard first picked up a club when he was just two years old, swinging it wherever he could as he rapidly became addicted to the sport.

Now the Sawtell Golf Club prodigy is teeing off alongside the best players in the world.

Pollard is currently in Sydney competing in the Australian All Abilities Championship being held concurrently with the Emirates Australian Open.

"I was lucky enough to experience the tournament in 2018 when I was a last minute call-up," Pollard said.

"This year will be different, I didn't know what to expect last year but I know the go now."

The 20-year-old is excited to get down to business at the Australian Golf Club and is ready to embrace the difficult nature of the course.

"I think the front nine will be my biggest challenge this weekend," he said.

"I played them on Monday and lost a few balls."

Coached by Sawtell club professional Brendan Barnes, Pollard got his handicap when he was just 12.

LIVING THE DREAM: Cameron Pollard is representing Australia at the Australian All Abilities Championship this weekend.

Next weekend the competition gets even stiffer, as Pollard competes in the 2019 Disability Cup held in conjunction with the Presidents Cup.

Pollard was invited to the tournament hosted at Royal Melbourne because he is currently the number 12 golfer in the world with a disability.

With international stars such as Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson and the one and only Tiger Woods to be all knocking about, Pollard is looking forward to bumping into one player the most.

"I really want to meet Rickie Fowler. I'll be disappointed if I don't, but I'll make sure I do."

For Cameron's mother Kate Pollard, her son's success has come as no surprise as she's witnessed the countless hours he's dedicated to his craft.

"It's been quite the journey," Kate said.

"We wouldn't be here and have travelled to where we have been without Cameron. Our family and extended family are all so supportive."