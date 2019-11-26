Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOTE IN OUR POLL: Dairy farmers are calling on major supermarkets to raise the prices of their generic milk brands. Would you pay more for your milk?
VOTE IN OUR POLL: Dairy farmers are calling on major supermarkets to raise the prices of their generic milk brands. Would you pay more for your milk? Communications
Rural

POLL: Would you pay more for milk?

Jackie Munro
by
26th Nov 2019 4:51 PM | Updated: 7:15 PM

FOLLOWING a desperate plea calling for major supermarkets to raise the prices of generic milk brands last week, NSW Farmers are now asking Australians if they would pay more for their milk.

NSW Farmers dairy committee chair Colin Thompson said New Zealanders pay almost a dollar more for a single litre generic-label milk carton than Australian consumers, prompting the committee to ask why we can't pay more here.

"$1.50-a-litre milk prices would provide farmers with a reasonable return, it would create margin for processors, and it would be affordable for consumers," Mr Thompson said.

"If we take the New Zealand comparison example, 1 litre of private label milk retails at around $2.20, while here it is $1.30."

NSW Farmers have launched a poll on their social media accounts, and Mr Thompson said early poll results indicate more than 90 per cent of respondents support paying more for milk.

But what do you think?

 

Reader poll

Would you pay more for milk?

View Results
dairy farmers editors picks milk brands milk prices northern rivers rural nsw farmers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mixed reaction to $2.5m City Square revamp

        premium_icon Mixed reaction to $2.5m City Square revamp

        News With the recent revamp of the City Square in the heart of town now complete we asked our readers what they thought of it.

        Major decision to dictate future of Coffs Airport

        premium_icon Major decision to dictate future of Coffs Airport

        News “The most important decision council has had to make in a long time"

        REVEALED: Best vet on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon REVEALED: Best vet on the Coffs Coast

        News CARING for cats, dogs and bunnies to cattle, horses and even alpacas, the best vet...

        Controversial $15m proposal withdrawn

        premium_icon Controversial $15m proposal withdrawn

        News The matter was to be determined at a public meeting on December 4.