POLL: Do you support plans to develop the Jetty Foreshores?

REVELATIONS broke in The Advocate this week that the State Government will next month put forward a number of options for commercial building development on the Jetty Foreshores.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser confirmed a planning process has been under way involving state department staff that would allow development of Crown land bordering the railway line at the Jetty.

Next month we are told the State Government is planning to release a report to community consultation covering a number of development options for the Jetty Foreshores.

Advocate poll results on the State Government's plans for private development on the Jetty Foreshores.

Of the first 653 votes polled, 214 voted an emphatic 'no' to any private development in the area regardless of plans, while 122 readers voted 'no' to development east of the railway line. A further 176 readers voted 'yes' to in-principle development and 85 voted 'yes' if there is responsible development approved after community consultation.

Of the tally, 56 said they wanted to wait until the concept plans were released before making a decision.

The poll allows one vote per device and is not scientific.