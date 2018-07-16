Politics In The Pub to look at future of work

WORK ADVOCATE: Senator Jenny McAllister will be seeking community views at Coffs Harbour's Politics In The Pub this Friday.

SENATOR Jenny McAllister is special guest for the latest Politics In The Pub gathering this Friday at the Coffs Hotel.

It will be the part of a three day visit to the Cowper electorate where the former Labor national president will be guest at a branch meeting in Bellingen and attend the annual Jeff Condron Memorial Dinner in Port Macquarie.

The senator will be speaking in Coffs Harbour on the future of work and is leading the Opposition charge against the slashing of penalty rates at the start of this month.

"Labor wholeheartedly opposes these cuts,” she said.

"Those that work unsociable hours give up valuable time with their friends and families and deserve to be remunerated accordingly and a Labor Government will reverse the cuts.

She will be joined by Federal candidates Andrew Woodward and Patrick Deegan, while State candidates Tony Judge and Susan Jenvey will also be available to comment.

Politics In The Pub is a free event and begins at 5.30pm.