Politics In The Pub has a future on the Coffs Coast

INFORMATIVE: Lynda Volz kept her audience spellbound at Politics In The Pub. Contributed

THE FIRST Coffs Harbour Politics In the Pub venture drew 96 interested citizens to discuss the proposed NSW Assisted Dying Bill with Labor MLC Lynda Volz.

Organiser June Smith of Country Labor said a wide cross section of community views were shared.

"The bill is bi-partisan and of huge interest to many people, irrespective of their political views,” she said.

"It was very pleasing to see so many members of the medical profession attend as the part they would play should the bill pass into legislation next month will be vital.”

The local branch is now organising a second Politics In the Pub, aimed towards late November.

Federal politicians Anthony Albanese and Senator Jenny McAllister are the likely guests with Linda Burney also approached to make a future visit.

Mr Albanese is keen to garner community support to kick start the stalled Coffs Harbour bypass and is a passionate advocate for the city to become a major player in his East Coast Very Fast Train infrastructure project.

Senator McAllister was involved in a local Business and Professional Women's dinner in July and is keen to continue the discussion on workplace gender equity.

"We aim to present guests who will appeal to many community issues,” Mrs Smith said.

"If the topics are interesting, I believe people will come.

"It's an opportunity to talk directly to the decision makers and have their voice heard.”