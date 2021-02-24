Politicians take cover in Coffs Harbour bunker

Australia’s first and only dedicated cartoon art gallery has been transformed from a WWII underground bunker into a modern-day masterpiece drawing crowds and art lovers to our region.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was accompanied by the Deputy Premier John Barilaro to officially open the National Cartoon Gallery @The Bunker, which was upgraded thanks to $2.6 million from the NSW Government.

“It’s an honour to officially open Australia’s largest collection of more than 23,500 historical cartoons, spanning over 120 years of Australian history,” Mr Singh said.

“It is home to the largest private collection of contemporary cartoons in the southern hemisphere and the NSW Government funding has ensured its reputation for excellence can be showcased worldwide.

The opening of the Bill Leak retrospective at the National Cartoon Gallery. It was the first time the new $3 million redevelopment was opened to the public. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“The gallery is currently hosting an exhibition for the late Bill Leak who is the mastermind behind some of the greatest satire pieces in Australian history, winning nine Walkley Awards. This really shows the quality of work on display.”

Chairman of the National Cartoon Gallery Paul McKeon said the gallery is the only one of its kind and is celebrated as the spiritual home of cartooning in Australia.

“The National Cartoon Gallery is an asset to the Coffs Harbour community and it’s important we invest in local treasures that attract visitors from all over and benefit the region as a whole,” Mr McKeon said.

“Thanks to the NSW Government’s funding we will now be able to host more thought-provoking and unique exhibitions that will bring the community together and put a smile on the faces of locals and visitors alike.”

The National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker manager Margaret Cameron, Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, former Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and bunker chairman Paul McKeon at today's official opening.

Mr Barilaro said the newly renovated gallery will create jobs and economic stimulus for the Coffs Coast, with the construction of a second storey, cafe, terrace, kitchen, theatrette and community space revamping the facility.

“The NSW Nationals are creating a safer and stronger regional NSW by building legacy projects like the @The Bunker that will create jobs and economic stimulus for generations,” Mr Barilaro said.

“The new and improved gallery will be a landmark for Coffs Harbour, attracting much-needed tourism dollars into the region and preserving Australia’s cartooning history for future generations.

“When people think Coffs Harbour they historically think Big Banana, but this newly upgraded gallery will be right up there as one of Coffs’ iconic landmarks.”