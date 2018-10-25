Political insanity in backing fossil fuels

The furture of fossil fuels and our reliance on coal is a burning issue of political debate.

A PERFECT example of insanity is when someone repeatedly makes exactly the same mistake but each time expects a different result.

This describes our new coal hugging Prime Minister and his ongoing attempt at finding consensus, any consensus within this hopelessly divided government.

While us mere mortals still struggle to comprehend the reasoning behind the assassination of poor Malcolm Turnbull, Prime Minister Morrison would have us believe his hands are free of blood.

The one thing that is believable is that the coal fired troglodytes in this new Morrison government are still in complete control.

Even Turnbull's flawed National Energy Guarantee policy that at least had business and some Labor Party support and offered some certainty for business proved unacceptable to the neolithic ideologs in the Coalition, is now dead, long live the NEG, blind Freddy would have seen that coming.

The good news is because this government is about to be terminated, it may not matter, the states won't be hamstrung in subsidising their own renewable energy schemes and won't be locked in to ridiculously low emission targets for years to come.

As this appalling government staggers onward towards the precipice, we can but wonder about the advances that could have been achieved in the last decade with climate change policy had that wrecking ball called Tony Abbott and his acolytes been denied the ability to influence policy.

Now we wait in anticipation for the election of an adult Labor government capable of taking Australia forward into a cleaner and cheaper energy future.

Keith Duncan

Construction is set to start on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass in 2020. RMS

An inconvenient truth on the bypass

THE misinformation conducted by George Orwell's thought police that Baringa Hospital and the Masonic Retirement Village and Hostel, Mackays Rd, will not be impacted by noise from the bypass is yet another desperate attempt by those running its "Great Wall of China" through Coffs Harbour to bully into submission the silent majority and those so call "activists" who object to their hideous designer dress up.

Make no mistake Mackays Rd will be impacted by heavy vehicles starting their gear change climb up the bypass towards Gately's Rd and will be 24 metres above the north coast railway line.

Paul Owens, Coffs Harbour