Political betting markets tip cliffhangers in both seats

Who will succeed Luke Hartsuyker as the Federal Member for Cowper?

THE Federal electorates of Cowper and Page, covering the Coffs Coast, are expected to be cliff-hanging polls, if the opening odds posted today in the political betting markets are anything to go off.

Tabcorp NSW has handed slight favouritism in Cowper to Independent candidate and former Member for Lyne Rob Oakeshott.

The market has opened with Mr Oakeshott at $1.80 to be elected.

Independent candidate for Cowper Rob Oakeshott. TREVOR VEALE

The Nationals newly elected candidate Patrick Conaghan is also at short odds to be elected following the retirement of the party's Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker after 18 years in office.

Mr Congahan is listed by the bookies at $1.87 to win the local poll in five weeks time.

That's despite The Nationals 56-year reign in holding Cowper.

Nationals candidate for Cowper Pat Conaghan. TREVOR VEALE

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward meanwhile is at wider odds of $21.

Labor candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward. Trevor Veale

While the Greens are listed at $67 and in a market irregularity betting has been suspended for other candidates who nominate to stand in the electorate.

Given the United Australia Party's Lex Stewart is not listed in the market, it's understood he falls into this line of betting.

United Australia party candidate for Cowper Lex Stewart. TREVOR VEALE

In the bellwether seat of Page (won by the party winning government at every election since 1990), the betting market has opened with incumbent Kevin Hogan listed at $2.20.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan. TREVOR VEALE

The early short priced favourite is his main political rival the ALP's Patrick Deegan at $1.60.

Labor's candidate for Page Patrick Deegan.

The Greens candidate for Page Daniel Reid meanwhile is listed at $34.

Greens candidate for Page Daniel Reid. Marc Stapelberg

Bill Shorten's Labor party are strong favourites nationally to win government at $1.18 with the Scott Morrison-led Coalition out to $4.50.