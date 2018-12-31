Cop punched multiple times as wild brawl breaks out

A wild brawl broke out as officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen car.

A wild brawl broke out as officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen car.

A POLICEMAN was belted in the face multiple times when a wild brawl broke out as officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen car on Sydney's northern beaches.

The VW Amarok allegedly tried to speed away from police in the Dee Why Beach car park when it slammed into a stationary car, injuring a woman in the driver's seat, at 2pm today.

A policeman was punched several times in the face.

As police tried to arrest those inside they violently resisted - one man can be seen delivering a savage right hand punch to an officer's head in vision of the altercation.

Two police were assaulted before capsicum spray and a Taser were deployed to subdue the group.

Capsicum spray and a Taser were deployed to subdue the group.

Three men, aged 27, 22 and 21, and two women, believed to be aged in their early 20s, were arrested and taken to Manly Police Station.

Police suspect the Amarok was stolen.

A male senior constable was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital after being punched multiple times in the face.

The woman in the parked vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police were still investigating the incident tonight.