Police officer Timothy Mark Ford is accused of hitting a woman with an eight-ball cue and has entered a plea of not guilty.
Policeman denies striking partner with a pool cue

by HELEN KEMPTON
5th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
A police officer has denied hitting a woman to the face with an eight-ball cue.

Timothy Mark Ford, who is stationed in the State's northwest, appeared in the Devonport Magistrate's Court today charged with one count of common assault into relation to the alleged incident in Sheffield in April.

He entered a plea of not guilty.

On September 10, Tasmania Police issued a statement saying the alleged offence related to his partner and Constable Ford had been assigned to non-operational duties.

Const. Ford will reappear in court on December 19 so a family violence hearing date to be set.

