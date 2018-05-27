Missing boy found in Coffs Harbour

8.15PM: A 10-year-old boy who went missing in Coffs Harbour earlier today has been found safe and well.

He was found by a member of the public just after 8pm.

Police would like to thank the community for assisting with the search.

8PM: POLICE are appealing to the community to help locate a missing boy in Coffs Harbour.

Toren Kendall, aged 10, was last seen at a home on Long Street on Sunday about 2pm.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age and existing medical conditions.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 120cm tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black/dark blue tracksuit pants, a maroon long sleeve t-shirt with thin white pinstripes and is possibly not wearing any shoes.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District are currently searching for Toren.

He is believed to frequent schools on Joyce Street, and businesses on Harbour Drive.

If anyone sees this Toren, or knows his whereabouts please call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Triple