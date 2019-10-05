Police warning to drivers after horror start to long weekend

Police look over the scene of a head-on collision on the Pacific highway near Glenugie.

Police look over the scene of a head-on collision on the Pacific highway near Glenugie. Frank Redward

POLICE have again urged motorists to take care after a crash claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman outside Grafton.

Last night the woman, believed to be from Lismore, was driving North on the Pacific highway near in a white Mazda when she was involved in a head on collision with a car travelling in the opposite direction near Glenugie.

Speaking at Coffs Harbour Police station today, Acting Inspector Chapman agreed it was sad there had been a fatality on the North Coast so soon into the long weekend and issued a plea to motorists.

"It is a tragic set of circumstances on the long weekend where obviously everyone wants to arrive safely to their destinations,” he said.

"We encourage those to take particular care on the roads. There is increased traffic on the roads so obviously we want people to arrive safely to their destination, to their family and friends.”

Acting Inspector Chapman said it was particularly important for people to take care around the Grafton area where there were significant roadworks and because of its situation away from other regional centres.

"With the road works that have taken place around Grafton at the moment where the dual carriage way ends, we urge all motorist to take particular care,” he said.

"Fatigue comes into play so we encourage all, if they are feeling tired, to rest, stop in towns and recover and make sure they are safe to drive.”

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved and his three passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Grafton Base Hospital and Acting Inspector Chapman said policed believed they were heading south on holidays from Queensland.