Police warn of 'treacherous' surf as swimmer remains missing

Tragedy on the Mid North Coast: Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman on the search for missing man at Moonee Beach.

WITH two lives lost and a third missing, police have cautioned the tragedy which has struck Moonee Beach is a sobering reminder to all the importance of beach safety.

According to police a family of around 20, believed to be Indian nationals holidaying from West Sydney, were at the unpatrolled beach on Monday evening when six of the family members got into trouble in the surf.

Fronting the media this morning, Coffs Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said police understand the family members had been swimming in the ocean near the mouth of the creek.

"The creek was running quite fast. There was quite a lot of rain the night before plus the dirt and sediment in the creek made it very murky," he said.

"We have a beautiful coastline but it is treacherous. The rivers and creeks can change dramatically within hours."

He said a member of the public alerted emergency services, and within seven minutes a major rescue operation was underway.

Two girls, aged 15 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy were removed from the water and taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Two men, aged 35 and 45, were unable to be revived.

A third man, 28, could not be found.

At 7am this morning, emergency services including police, Marine Rescue and Surf Life Saving commenced searching the waterways around Moonee and Sapphire Beach, and the area spanning from Coffs Harbour to Split Solitary Island located around six nautical miles off the coast.

Insp Gorman said the search was being based on drift patterns identified by police and life savers, as well as consultation with rescue teams in Canberra.

The search this morning is however being hampered by strong north-easterly winds, rain and choppy surf.

Three Marine Rescue boats, a jet ski, a rubber lifeboat, a drone, a police rescue boat and a helicopter from Sydney are all on scene sweeping the area.

When asked how long the search would last, Insp Gorman replied until "all options" are exhausted.

"This incident is a tragedy. This is a time of meeting with family," he said.

"It reinforces to us to always swim at patrolled beaches, don't overestimate your abilities, know what you're doing and where you're at, and basically swim between the flags."

Insp Gorman praised the courageous efforts of all involved in the mass rescue on Monday evening.

"There's only one word - absolutely brave," he said.

"They've put themselves at risk. One lifeguard went out nearly 700m to save one of the people. In those conditions and that time, I don't know how else to describe it other than it's outrageously brave."