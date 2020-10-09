Police warn locals not to be ‘complacent’ as thefts spike

There has been an increase in car thefts and incidents of thieves stealing from cars since the start of the school holidays, police say.

There has been an increase in car thefts and incidents of thieves stealing from cars since the start of the school holidays, police say.

A SPATE of car thefts on the Coffs Coast since the start of the school holidays has prompted a warning from police who say locals are being too "complacent."

Coffs/Clarence Police say there's been an increase in stolen motor vehicles, as well as thieves stealing from motor vehicles, in the Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga areas.

District Commander, Detective Superintendent Steve Clarke, said these property crimes which spike around school holiday periods tend to be opportunistic, and there were a number of simple safety measures that people are just not following.

He said police have observed concerning habits among locals and visitors - including not locking their car doors.

"With the influx of people coming to the Coffs Coast for school holidays, now is not the time to be complacent when it comes to protecting yourself against opportunistic crime," Det Supt Clarke said.

"We are seeing a number of worrying habits from both local drivers and visitors - they are either leaving valuables in plain sight, they are stashing their keys in a place they believe is safe somewhere on the vehicle or they simply aren't locking their car doors when they leave their vehicle."

Det Supt Clarke said there were a number of basic security tips people should be following to protect their cars, or items within their cars, from being stolen.

He stressed locals and visitors should always be locking car doors and windows, and should take with them all valuables when leaving the car - including wallets, phones and keys - even when parking at home.

People should also be trying to park their vehicles in well-lit areas where possible, and tradies should also remember to lock their trays and toolboxes.

"The bottom line is ensure you lock your vehicle and home at all times, and keep your valuables secure and out of sight."

According to figures from the Bureau of Crime, Statistics and Research, from the year ending June 2020, a total of 211 vehicles were stolen in the Coffs Harbour LGA, while a total of 421 incident of theft from vehicles took place.

These offences were concentrated in 'hot spots' including the Coffs Harbour CBD, Park Beach, Sawtell, Toormina, Woolgoolga and jetty areas.