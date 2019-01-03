Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cleaning crew were called in to remove blood and capsicum spray from the courtroom dock after an explosive morning in the Cairns Magistrates Court.
A cleaning crew were called in to remove blood and capsicum spray from the courtroom dock after an explosive morning in the Cairns Magistrates Court. Bill Hatto
Crime

Police use capsicum spray on man in courtroom dock

by Janessa Ekert
3rd Jan 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EXPLOSIVE scene played out in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning after police had to use capsicum spray on a man in the courtroom dock.

After he was sprayed, Ziggy Michael Ciora screamed abuse at police as he lashed out, scratching a watch house officer on the face near his eyes.

Mr Ciora also rubbed capsicum spray in the officer's face and wounds.

Three officers were needed to handcuff Mr Ciora, who continued to yell and lash out, and remove him from the room.

A cleaning crew had to be called to clean the blood and spray from within the dock.

Mr Ciora, who is currently on a suspended sentence for assaulting prison guards with urine, was in court on trespass and police obstruction charges when he became agitated.

As Mr Ciora's lawyer, Mark Butler, was attempting to finalise the case, the defendant kept interrupting and told the court he would not be accepting the allegations.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton adjourned the court so Mr Butler could take instructions from his client.

However, Mr Ciora continued to become agitated and began swearing at the police officers within the courtroom.

He then began kicking out at the glass walls and door of the dock as officers went to remove him and take him back to the watch house.

The matter was stood down.

cairns magistrates court capsicum spray crime editors picks police

Top Stories

    Crab crack down

    Crab crack down

    News Fisheries officers seized a staggering amount of crabs, traps and nets due to illegal fishing offences last year.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Local EDs treat thousands over festive period

    premium_icon Local EDs treat thousands over festive period

    News Mid North Coast EDs 'remarkable' job over peak period.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:15 AM
    Permanent centre for Reptile World

    Permanent centre for Reptile World

    News New Reptile World attraction for Coffs Coast.

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News Your guide to the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners