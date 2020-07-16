Menu
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
News

Police unveil new-look border pass

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 2:35 PM
POLICE have unveiled a new-look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland "a lot quicker" after almost a week of lengthy delays.

The design prominently displays the expiry date and pass level.

How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.
Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the new pass would make little difference to commuters.

"It will mean a real difference to staff working the border and will get (drivers) through a lot quicker," he said.

However asked when the situation at the border would calm down he said long delays were "an iron-clad guarantee".

