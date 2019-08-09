Police try out-of-the-box approach to road safety

OUT IN FORCE: NSW Police has commenced Operation Merret in a continued effort to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on NSW roads, particularly in regional areas.

WITH 13 people losing their lives on roads in the Coffs/Clarence region this year alone, NSW Police have launched a new operation targeting unsafe road behaviours.

In a bid to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on regional NSW roads, NSW Police has begun an unorthodox and proactive approach to road policing.

Operation Merret is aimed at educating and empowering the public to make the right decisions on the state's roads and will run until Saturday October 26 2019.

So far this year, 225 people have been killed on NSW roads, including 67 in Northern Region and 13 in the Coffs/Clarence alone, with the most recent a fatality in a single-vehicle collision in Maclean on Sunday night.

For the fatal crashes that have occurred in 2019, the majority of those killed were drivers (48.9 per cent), passengers (16.8 per cent), and pedestrians (15.3 per cent).

During the three-month operation, more police will be out on the roads, not only targeting motorists for dangerous behaviours, but educating drivers on safe behaviour and encouraging those who are doing the right thing through positive reinforcement.

Far Northern Region Traffic Tactician, Inspector Peter McMenamin, said drivers need to follow the road rules in order to return home safely.

"Out of the state's six policing regions, the Northern Region has the highest number of fatalities so far this year. In the Coffs/Clarence District alone, we've had 13 fatalities - that's 13 people who won't return home to see their families and friends," Insp McMenamin said.

"We are urging motorists, particularly those on rural and regional roads, to stick to the speed limit, take plenty of regular breaks, and drive to the weather conditions.

"Please take your time and consider how your decisions on the road can impact others."

Last year's Operation Merret saw more than 30,000 infringements issued across the state for a range of offences, including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and using a mobile phone while driving.