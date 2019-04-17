Suspicious death victim identified as 'beautiful soul'

Colin Hastie was found slumped over outside his Malaney home yesterday morning.

Colin Hastie was found slumped over outside his Malaney home yesterday morning.

A Maleny man who yesterday died under suspicious circumstances was well loved throughout his community.

The 50-year-old man, identified as Colin Hastie, was found slumped over outside his Maleny home yesterday morning.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a young man was delivering pamphlets around Macadamia Drive when he noticed Mr Hastie slumped over the front stairs at his house.

He alerted the neighbour who called an ambulance before Mr Hastie died at hospital a short time later.

Initial reports said that Mr Hastie had suffered a fall, but police have since confirmed they are treating the death as suspicious.

While Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards didn't elaborate on his injuries, he said they "raised suspicions to the cause of death".

Colin Hastie was found slumped over outside his Malaney home yesterday morning.

Mr Hastie's death has rocked his small town, with hundreds of people taking to Facebook to pay homage to a man that "was always smiling".

When recalling Mr Hastie's impact, one user said "he often told me I was an Angel walking among humans.

"(He) made me feel like I was the most special person ever. I always stopped to talk to him, I'm so sad.

"RIP Col. I didn't know you like your friends did, but you are a beautiful man and I'm grateful to have met you."

Another user wrote: "little bit of Maleny just died with him. Beautiful soul. He was the kind of human who made our town what it is. Will miss you Col. We raised a glass for you tonight mate".

A separate post was made to discuss funding for Mr Hastie's funeral. The post, which attracted over 50 'reactions' suggested community members could donate to the man many of them knew as 'Col', or 'Magik.'

"I doubt he had a will or funeral insurance or stuff like that… It's up to us to arrange a proper funeral and celebration. I'll be the first to divvy up - a small price to pay for the joy he gave me each time I met him in the street."

The cause of Mr Hastie's passing is still unknown, however Officer Edwards said he believed there were no witnesses to the crime.

A 36-year-old woman is assisting police with their inquiry.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on Macadamia Drive before 11.30am this morning to call Policelink on 131 444.