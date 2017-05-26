22°
News

Police to soon analyse drug, alcohol test by roadside

Claudia Jambor
| 25th May 2017 5:59 PM Updated: 26th May 2017 5:30 AM
NSW police breath testing drink driver.
NSW police breath testing drink driver. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ROADSIDE drug and alcohol tests will soon be processed by police on the spot as the State Government prepares send out a fleet of specialised mobile units to regional areas.

Equipped with state-of -the-art equipment, the new sprinter vans mean drug and alcohol test analysis can be done on the spot rather than back at the police station.

The Richmond Local Area Command, which covers regional centres including Ballina, Lismore and Casino, will be receiving one of the 18 new vehicles.

Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey announced yesterday the command would be allocated one of the vans in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Towards Zero Campaign.

Ms Pavey was joined by Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant, who said the "purpose-built 4WD vans" will help police focus on random drug and alcohol testing.

"People using the state's roads need to follow the road rules and realise their dangerous behaviour not only puts their own lives at risk but those of other law-abiding road users," Mr Grant said.

As part of the Government's commitment to Towards Zero, $70 million will be invested to safety upgrades in the 2017/2018 financial year under the state's Safer Roads Programs.

The program aims to deliver 230 safety projects delivered over the next two years.

Transport NSW is also holding community forums around the State at the halfway point of the ten-year Road Safety Plan to reduce road fatalities and injuries.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drug testing mobile drug testing northern rivers crime northern rivers police rbt richmond lac

VIDEO: Truck crash on Pacific Highway

VIDEO: Truck crash on Pacific Highway

CREWS have worked through the night to salvage a truck which ploughed into a table drain north of Grafton.

Coffs to farewell a true gentlemen

IN MEMORIAM: The funeral of the late Keith Logue will be held in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

Coffs Harbour to celebrate the life of revered funeral director

Police to soon analyse drug, alcohol test by roadside

NSW police breath testing drink driver.

No more driving to the station to await results

Keep a hold of memories with new Bellingen app Keepsake

KEEPSAKE: Jacquie Houlden created the app, Keepsake, which allows users to digitally store memories of special items.

'Living will' app passes on memories

Local Partners

Coffs to farewell a true gentlemen

Coffs Harbour to celebrate the life of revered funeral director

Next step in developing a new cultural precinct

MOMENTUM: The Coffs Harbour Regional Library and Art Gallery have outgrown Rigby House, with planning advanced on a new site in Gordon St.

Mayor Knight discusses the latest update on a new cultural hub.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

A POWERFUL and emotional rendition of The Beatles' anthem Let It Be saw The Voice contestant Lyn Bowtell soar through to the next round.

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

&quot;Opportunity Knocks&quot;

6 Lights Street, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 3 $359,000-$389...

This double-storey residence is need of a make over but is in a great location and on a large 789m2 block in Emerald Beach. The upper level of the home greets you...

Perfect Investment

4/19 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $449,000

Just minutes to Moonee Beach reserve lies this spacious 3 bedroom villa. The almost brand new property offers a simple lifestyle through very low maintenance...

Gardeners and Entertainers Read On...

8 Rigoni Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $550,000

Located in a quiet street of quality homes, This is a fully fenced 713m2 block with an immaculate, spacious 4 bedroom family home with built-in robes, ensuite and...

Perfect First Home Buyer&#39;s Opportunity

58 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $389,000

This is a great older style house is located in the sought after Shephards Lane of central Coffs Harbour. The home is of an original country style design with a...

Tranquil - hideaway - retreat...

Lot 1, 113 Timmsvale Road, Ulong 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

Here's an opportunity to get back to the simple pleasures of life, where the air is crisp, the water crystal clear and nature on your doorstep. Build your own...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $485,000...

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $789,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

Poised above Charlesworth Bay... Spectacular coastal views...

1/21 Charlesworth Bay Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 3 2 $1,150,000 ...

Exclusively positioned in one of Coffs Harbour's most prestigious locations, this exceptional property will captivate you with its relaxed beachside atmosphere...

Walk to shops and beach - just like brand new...

6/61 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $329,000 ...

The old adage of location, location rings true with this immaculate townhouse within walking distance to beaches and major shopping centre. Beautifully renovated...

Investment, walk to beach, excellent tenant...

4/2-4 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $299,000 ...

This fully furnished spacious two bedroom townhouse is located in a very neat and quiet complex with only a short walk separating you from the beach, major...

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into residential living

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!