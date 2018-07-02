Police to rack up cocaine tests on our roads

NSW Police will be testing for cocaine from this week.

NSW Police will be testing for cocaine from this week. stevepb/PIXABAY

CHANGES to the Road Transport Act 2013, came into force on July 1, giving police the powers to test for cocaine in drivers of motor vehicles.

Cocaine now joins other dangerous drugs like cannabis and methylamphetamines, for which drivers of motor vehicles can be tested for.

Other changes to the legislation include:

- Raising the penalties for driving under the influence of drugs to the same level as high range drink driving,

- Police now having the powers to prevent a person suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or another drug from using a vehicle, and

- Authorising the use of devices to detect drivers using mobile phones whilst driving.

"Random drug testing will continue to increase, and will soon be as commonplace as RBT," Coffs/Clarence Road Policing spokesperson, Detective Inspector Jameson said.

"We know that the use of dangerous drugs and then driving whilst under the influence of those drugs creates a significant risk to the community and road users, and it is important to stop these drivers.

Cocaine. Maksym Rudek

"The inclusion of cocaine, joining other dangerous drugs like cannabis and methylamphetamines that we currently test for, is important to assist in reduce road trauma,

"Our focus is to provide safe roads around the Coffs/Clarence areas, and these changes to the legislation we hope will assist us in undertaking this," he said.