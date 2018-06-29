Police to discuss local crime concerns at public forum

The first forum, with District Inspector Brendan Gorman and Acting Superintendent David Waddell, held in March.

OFFICERS from the Coffs-Clarence Police District will soon hold a community consultation meeting to discuss local crime concerns and develop solutions.

This will be the second of three Community Precinct Safety Consultation forums to be held this year as part of a collaboration with Coffs Harbour City Council.

The 30-minute forum will be held prior to the council meeting at the chamber and is open to all members of the public to learn more about criminal trends in Coffs Harbour and share their concerns.

At the first forum in March, residents and even councillors and business owners shared their concerns about "intimidating” youths loitering at Park Ave.

Acting Superintendent David Waddell and District Inspector Brendan Gorman were on hand to answer questions.

They also delivered a presentation on the trends affecting crime hotspot Park Beach, revealing that 15.7per cent of assaults in Coffs Harbour last year took place in the Park Beach area.

"People are turning up to licensed premises preloaded (on alcohol) and what we're finding is that assaults aren't actually occurring in licensed premises but coming to and from,” Insp Gorman informed forum attendees.

The upcoming forum will focus on crime trends in the Coffs Harbour CBD in a bid to provide practical solutions that focus on reducing community fear and crime in that area.

Those attending are advised that specific issues related to personal events can't be discussed in the forum, instead these can be discussed directly with police.

The forum will take place at the Coffs Harbour Council Chambers on July 12 at 4.30pm.