Police arrest 61yo man over alleged murder of Sharon Edwards

Clair Morton
| 20th Jun 2017 2:30 PM

POLICE have arrested 61-year-old Lawrence man John Edwards over the alleged murder of his wife Sharon Edwards.

This afternoon, Coffs/Clarence detectives and QPOL homicide detectives conducted the arrest warrant at a house in Redcliffe, QLD.

Mrs Edwards was last seen about 10.30pm on Saturday March 14, 2015, when she arrived at her home on Riverdale Court, Grafton, following dinner at a local pub with friends.

She was reported missing on Tuesday March 17, 2015, after failing to arrive at school to teach classes.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established Strike Force Burrow to investigate her disappearance and suspected murder

ARREST: NSW Police arrest a man over the murder of Grafton woman Sharon Edwards. NSW Police

Mr Edwards has been taken to Brisbane Police Watch House for processing of an arrest warrant for murder.  

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson addressed media at a press conference in Grafton at 4pm and said Strike Force Burrow investigators will apply for his extradition to NSW when he appears at court on Wednesday.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  alleged murder arrest extradition john edwards sharon edwards strike force burrow

