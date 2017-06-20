21°
No family should go through this: Edwards' son

Clair Morton
21st Jun 2017 5:00 AM

UPDATE, 12.30PM: A Brisbane magistrate has ordered the extradition of murder accused John Edwards.

NSW Police said Edwards would go with detectives to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he would be charged with murder.    He is expected to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later today.

UPDATE, 11.30AM: SHARON Edwards' children have issued a statement on the arrest of their father, as the family tries to process the situation.

Son Eli Edwards today issued this statement on behalf of the Edwards family.

"As a family, we are still coming to terms with the latest developments of our mother's case.

"It is something that no family should ever have to go through. We miss her dearly. She was such a beautiful and loving person. We are working with the police to help them with their investigation.

"We ask that the media respect our privacy during this tough time."

IN THE PAST: The Edwards family speaks at a conference in 2015
IN THE PAST: The Edwards family speaks at a conference in 2015 Leigh Jensen

EARLIER: THE estranged husband of missing Grafton woman Sharon Edwards is expected to be extradited to New South Wales today over the alleged murder of the Grafton school teacher.

Lawrence man John Edwards, 61, was arrested at a house in Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, yesterday afternoon by Coffs/Clarence officers and Queensland Police homicide detectives.

Soon after the arrest, a house owned by the Edwards on Neill St at Lawrence was declared a crime scene.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said a "painstakingly slow" search would continue at the house today.

"This will be an extremely thorough, painstaking process as we would see this as one of our last opportunities," he said.

Police search the house of John Edwards house in Lawrence following his arrest in Redcliffe Queensland for the alleged murder of Sharon Edwards.
Police search the house of John Edwards house in Lawrence following his arrest in Redcliffe Queensland for the alleged murder of Sharon Edwards. Caitlan Charles

 

 

Despite the search for further evidence, Det Insp Jameson said they were satisfied the evidence collected would stand up to scrutiny in court.

"For the team working behind the scene this has been a protracted investigation," he said.

"We have a large volume of evidence.

"I would say and be quite pleased that the brief prepared for this matter will be a strong prosecutorial case placed before the court, and that is the sole credit of those dedicated detectives working out of this police station over the last two years."

Coffs Clarence crime manager Det Inspector Darren Jameson speaks to media about an arrest in the Sharon Edwards case.
Coffs Clarence crime manager Det Inspector Darren Jameson speaks to media about an arrest in the Sharon Edwards case. Adam Hourigan

Det Insp Jameson confirmed police believed an altercation had taken place that led to the death of Mrs Edwards.

"The team of detectives have spoken to the family and they've been advised of the arrest," he said.

"You would imagine they have some mixed emotions, not only some relief in relation to the conclusion of the investigation, but also to the issues around the circumstances of that conclusion."

Coffs Clarence crime manager Det Inspector Darren Jameson speaks to media about an arrest in the Sharon Edwards case.
Coffs Clarence crime manager Det Inspector Darren Jameson speaks to media about an arrest in the Sharon Edwards case. Adam Hourigan

One of the couple's three sons, Eli Edwards, told The Daily Examiner yesterday that the family was still processing the news.

Mrs Edwards was last seen about 10.30pm on Saturday, March 14 in 2015 when she arrived at her home on Riverdale Ct at Grafton after dinner at a pub with friends.

She was reported missing the following Tuesday after failing to arrive at work.

Detectives established Strike Force Burrow to investigate her disappearance, and in the two years since have conducted several searches of three properties owned by the couple, as well as bushland and waterways north of Lawrence.

Mrs Edwards' body is yet to be found, and Det Insp Jameson said the recovery of her remains was at the top of their list.

At the time of print Mr Edwards was at the Brisbane Police watchhouse for processing of an arrest warrant for murder, and was yet to speak to police.

Investigators are expected to apply for his extradition to NSW when he appears at court today.

Topics:  murder investigation sharon edwards

