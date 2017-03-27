27°
Police investigate scuffle between hotel bouncer and patron

Jasmine Minhas
27th Mar 2017 9:30 AM Updated: 12:20 PM

FOOTAGE of a scuffle between a bouncer and a patron outside the Coffs Hotel has been shared extensively on social media.

The bouncer and patron are seen to exchange blows in the footage after the young man is asked to leave the hotel.

The Coffs Hotel has spoken out on the incident saying the venue does not condone the security guard's behaviour.

"The Coffs Hotel does not condone violence of any nature within or surrounding the venue," the hotel has said in a statement.

"We are aware videos of captured violence involving sub-contracted security guards have been circulating social media, and we have acted swiftly on this, with our management team communicating with our contracted Security Company."

Coffs/Clarence Police will address the incident this afternoon.

Topics:  bouncer coffs clarence police coffs harbour hotel editors picks fight patron

A bouncer has been filmed in an altercation with a hotel patron in the footage, which has done the rounds of social media over the weekend.

