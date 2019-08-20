Menu
Senior Constable Scott McLean at the Coffs/Clarence Police District Awards.
News

Police thanked after bakery thieves cop jail time

Jasmine Minhas
20th Aug 2019 3:45 PM
SENIOR Constable Scott McLean was quick off the mark when he caught a trio of thieves who had stolen a large sum of cash from a local business before the incident had even been reported.

In the early hours of December 19, 2017, Sen-Constable McLean was patrolling Kurrajong St in Coffs Harbour when he spotted three men inside a vehicle.

Acting on a series of observations and available intelligence, he and a fellow officer searched the vehicle and occupants locating a significant amount of stolen cash, methylamphetamine, knives, binoculars and gloves.

The men were arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Following inquiries it was discovered the men had broken into Dorrigo Bakery only hours earlier, and at the time of arrest the break-in had not yet been reported.

The officers had gathered a sufficient amount of evidence to charge the trio with break and enter and other related offences.

All three have since been convicted and sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

Constable McLean has now been commended for his initiative and high standard of police work in relation to the incident.

He was congratulated by Superintendent Steve Clarke, Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys and Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell at the police awards ceremony.

break in coffs clarence police district dorrigo police awards theft
Coffs Coast Advocate

