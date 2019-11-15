Police take man into custody over bushfire near Dorrigo

GOING UP: A photo of a fire destroying bush land behind the Ebor Falls Hotel Motel.

GOING UP: A photo of a fire destroying bush land behind the Ebor Falls Hotel Motel. Jarrod Langan

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly lighting a fire which currently threatens a town near Dorrigo.

About 10.30pm yesterday, emergency services responded to reports of a fire threatening the township of Ebor, about a 35 minute drive from Dorrigo.

Officers attached to New England Police District attended the scene and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 51-year-old Ebor man just after 2pm today.

The man was taken to Armidale Police Station and remains in police custody.

Inquiries are continuing into the fire.

NSW Police are said to be wary of the whereabouts of known convicted firebugs during catastrophic bushfire periods.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.