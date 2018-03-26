Menu
Login
Police said the drone was flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone. Picture: File photo
Police said the drone was flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone. Picture: File photo
Commonwealth Games

Suspect drone taken down near Games zone

by Greg Stolz
26th Mar 2018 11:07 AM

POLICE have taken down a suspect drone flying near a Commonwealth Games venue.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski revealed the bust at a media conference on the Gold Coast today.

He said a drone flying a few hundred metres from a Games exclusion zone was detected by police on Sunday night.

"We were able to take down that operator and refer the matter to CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) for breaches committed by that person operating that unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.

Police are equipped with anti-drone guns which take control of the aircraft's operating systems.

Mr Gollschewski said the massive security blitz meant the Gold Coast would be no place to 'play up' over the Games.

commonwealth games drone editors picks
Kevin Hogan humbled by new role

Kevin Hogan humbled by new role

News Hogan elected into new position by the Parliament today

Green slip refunds ready to go back in your wallet

Green slip refunds ready to go back in your wallet

News Coffs Coast drivers about to receive average $43 Green Slip refund

Valley tradies hammer home high rates

Valley tradies hammer home high rates

News Why tradie prices differ so much across our regions

Local Partners