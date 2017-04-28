Foot pursuits with police lead to three arrests

Three males are currently being held at Coffs Harbour Police Station after three separate foot pursuits today through Park Beach.

DRAMATIC scenes at Park Beach today saw police make a series of arrests after officers enagaged in three separate foot pursuits at the one time.

Police said officers on patrol spotted three males this morning who are currently wanted on outstanding warrants and for questioning over a number of recent offences.

Officers attempted to approach the group before the trio ran in different directions, police said.

This led to three foot pursuits as officers gave chase to two adults and a juvenile male.

Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said two of the males were arrested after short foot pursuits.

The remaining suspect tried to evade police along Park Beach Rd eventually running into Park Beach Plaza.

This saw officers cover exits to the plaza as the third male was arrested.

Park Beach Foot Pursuits: Coffs Harbour police recovered a knife and an amount of cash following the arrests of three men at Park Beach after a series of foot pursuits.

"It was pleasing to see a whole of command approach with every unit, pretty much every officer, involved in that process from our station staff, right down to our general duties, highway patrol, Target Action Group, detectives and our Crime Management Unit converging on the area to ensure that the three persons were eventually captured," Detective Inspector Jameson said.