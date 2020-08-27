Menu
Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty.
Crime

Police swoop to make four more drug arrests

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
FOUR more people have been charged as detectives from Strike Force Delisle continue their efforts to combat alleged drug dealing in the region.

The strike force was set up to investigate the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs in the Coffs Harbour and Hunter Valley regions.

On Tuesday detectives attached to the Coffs/Clarence Police District's Firearm and Drug Unit arrested a 45-year-old man at a Bellingen property and a 35-year-old man in Coffs Harbour.

The 45-year-old was charged with 14 offences, including supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply indictable quantity prohibited drug and conspiracy to supply indictable quantity prohibited drug.

The 35-year-old man was charged with three offences, including supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and conspiracy to supply indictable quantity prohibited drug.

Then yesterday investigators arrested a 22-year-old woman at Coffs Harbour Police Station and a 55-year-old man at a home on Toormina Place, Coffs Harbour.

The woman was charged with manufacture large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, supply commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and supply indictable quantity of prohibited drugs.

The two younger men and woman were refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday, where they were formally refused bail to reappear on October 27.

The 55-year-old was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis and was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

The arrests bring the total number of people arrested as part of Strike Force Delisle to seven after police began the operation in May.

Earlier this week Police revealed the Strike Force had uncovered an alleged inactive clandestine lab at a home in Murrurundi and glassware and chemicals police allege was used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs at a property in Billys Creek. They charged three men who remain before the courts.

They also allegedly uncovered methylamphetamine and cannabis worth up to $100,000 during their raids.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said the focus was on an alleged network of drug dealers who had been predominantly supplying drugs into the Coffs Harbour area.

