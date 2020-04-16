Police switchboard lights up amid Covid-19 uncertainty

A majority of Coffs residents have been complying with the new social distancing laws, police have said.

A majority of Coffs residents have been complying with the new social distancing laws, police have said.

THE phones have been ringing off the hook at Coffs Harbour Police Station since the new social distancing laws came into force over two weeks ago.

But Coffs-Clarence Police District Duty Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Hayes said it was indicative the community are taking compliance seriously, with many asking questions on where they're allowed to go during this time.

"The switchboard here has mostly been receiving inquiries about the rules surrounding Covid-19, so most people really are trying to do the right thing," Insp Hayes said.

"The majority are complying and it's been pretty good, but we have had to issue a number of infringements."

These infringement notices involve an on-the-spot penalty of $1,000.

Under the new Covid-19 laws, which are expected to be in place until at least the end of June, courts can also impose fines of up to $11,000 and six months jail.

In one local incident, officers were last week called to a gathering at a home on Halls Rd and a man, who had received a previous warning, was issued a $1,000 infringement notice.

Several infringements have been handed out further north in the Clarence area. Over the Easter long weekend, a man and woman from Lennox Head were caught holidaying in Sandon, despite the countless warnings from NSW Police and politicians that people caught travelling recreationally would be fined.

The pair, aged in their 50s, had reportedly told officers they had been in the area for two weeks, but following inquiries it was discovered they'd only arrived just two days earlier.

Officers last Friday were required to break up a house party at South Grafton. When they arrived the partygoers scattered, and the occupants of the home were given warnings.

However, just hours later, police said they caught the three male occupants drinking in the street and they were all fined.

In other incidents, police on Tuesday fined a 19-year-old man who was also found in breach of bail after responding to reports of youth in a car causing a disturbance at Yamba, and last Friday officers fined an 18-year-old man, who had received a previous warning, after he was caught walking down a street in South Grafton with two friends carrying a case of beer.

Locals are reminded to only leave the home for essential reasons. See the rules here.