Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Crime

Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

by Kara Sonter
23rd May 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigations are underway next to a tennis complex this morning following the discovery of a body.

The investigation is underway next to the tennis courts on Boundary St, Redland Bay.

It is believed police have been there from at least 8.30am.

It is believed the death was not suspicious however police investigations are continuing.

The area is close to a popular walking route for locals and backs onto a nearby creek.

Originally published as Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

body police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This new streaming app is so good ‘you can’t switch off’

        This new streaming app is so good ‘you can’t switch off’

        TV Binge, the newest player to join the streaming app frenzy, is packed with exclusive titles and cult classics at an affordable price.

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia

        Is relaxing restrictions in regional areas the answer?

        premium_icon Is relaxing restrictions in regional areas the answer?

        News Business NSW is calling on the State Government to relax restrictions in regional...

        VIDEO: Tour inside the new Macksville Hospital

        premium_icon VIDEO: Tour inside the new Macksville Hospital

        News The new $73-million Macksville District Hospital will open within weeks.