Police at the scene at Woolgoolga on Saturday.
News

Police swarm: armed hold up at petrol station

Janine Watson
13th Mar 2021 9:40 PM
There was a large police presence in Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon.

The Advocate understands there has been an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Clarence Street.

The station also houses a PieFace store.

The petrol station is located just north of Woolworths on the way out of town.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).
There was police tape around the petrol station and people in the area were being interviewed. Security vision from nearby premises including Woolworths were being viewed by police.

The incident happened around 4pm.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).
More details to come

