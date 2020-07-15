Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police suspect children deliberately lit two CQ fires

Kristen Booth
14th Jul 2020 8:23 PM | Updated: 15th Jul 2020 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES suspect two separate grass fires at Emerald at the weekend were deliberately lit by children.

Emerald Fire Service Acting Area Commander Clive Weeks said crews were called to two fires within an hour of each other near Amber St, Emerald.

Fire crews were called to the first incident about 3.20pm on Sunday, July 12. They had it under control quickly and left the site about 3.40pm.

Mr Weeks said they received another call about 4.20pm about a fire at the same location.

While there is always the possibility of the initial fire reigniting, Mr Weeks said that likely wasn't the case, "it was definitely a separate fire".

He said they weren't major fires and were burning in the parkland along the river.

"They weren't too big but the potential is always there for it to get bigger," he said.

"But (crews) were able to keep them under control."

Police say there was no damage to any nearby properties although they are investigating the causes, with the possibility of both fires being deliberately started by children in the area.

Community Newsletter SignUp
clive weeks deliberately lit fires emerald fires emerald fire station emerald police
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Number of locals reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon REVEALED: Number of locals reliant on JobKeeper

        News Figures show just how many people will be in real trouble when the payment is wound back.

        12 violent pub patrons barred from Coffs’ venues

        premium_icon 12 violent pub patrons barred from Coffs’ venues

        News Trouble makers barred following a number of violent incidents.

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Signs NSW has lost control of virus

        Signs NSW has lost control of virus

        News When virus cases linked to a Sydney pub grew, customers were told to lock down and...