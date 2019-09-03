Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 14-year-old, taken from the train this morning, remains in custody at Coffs Harbour Police Station.
A 14-year-old, taken from the train this morning, remains in custody at Coffs Harbour Police Station.
News

Police surround Coffs train station and arrest wanted teen

Janine Watson
3rd Sep 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT wasn’t the welcome passengers were bargaining for when they pulled into the Coffs Harbour Railway Station this morning.

Up to 15 police officers were waiting on the station, and over by the fence on the harbour side, for the 11.10 from Brisbane.

One man who arrived about 10.50 to pick up his wife said there was a mix of plain clothes and uniformed officers there waiting.

He said passengers were asked to wait in their seats while police boarded the train and removed a passenger.

A representative from the Coffs-Clarence Police District has confirmed a 14-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he remains in custody.

He is wanted in relation to offences in a neighbouring police district.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Unwell and resigning: Woman’s email to boss after fraud

    premium_icon Unwell and resigning: Woman’s email to boss after fraud

    News Woman jailed for more than $270,000 of fraud emailed her boss in Coffs Harbour to say she was “unwell” and resigned 20 minutes after her crimes were revealed.

    ‘I lost everything’: Reformed ice addict’s warning to youth

    premium_icon ‘I lost everything’: Reformed ice addict’s warning to youth

    News A former finance worker talks about his spiral into ice addiction

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news? Here's a great new tablet offer

    Coffs boy off to skate with the Wizards of Oz

    premium_icon Coffs boy off to skate with the Wizards of Oz

    News Corey Mills, aka Tick Tick Boom, has been selected to compete on the world...