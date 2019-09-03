Police surround Coffs train station and arrest wanted teen

A 14-year-old, taken from the train this morning, remains in custody at Coffs Harbour Police Station.

IT wasn’t the welcome passengers were bargaining for when they pulled into the Coffs Harbour Railway Station this morning.

Up to 15 police officers were waiting on the station, and over by the fence on the harbour side, for the 11.10 from Brisbane.

One man who arrived about 10.50 to pick up his wife said there was a mix of plain clothes and uniformed officers there waiting.

He said passengers were asked to wait in their seats while police boarded the train and removed a passenger.

A representative from the Coffs-Clarence Police District has confirmed a 14-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he remains in custody.

He is wanted in relation to offences in a neighbouring police district.