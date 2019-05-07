Police sting into cocaine supply sees several arrested

Sixteen people have been charged with 175 offences following a large-scale investigation into drug supply on the Coffs Coast.

Sixteen people have been charged with 175 offences following a large-scale investigation into drug supply on the Coffs Coast. Coffs Clarence Police

A LARGE-SCALE police investigation into the supply of cocaine on the Coffs Coast has seen a total of sixteen alleged drug dealers arrested, and facing a massive 175 charges.

Police attached to Strike Force Cyril executed 13 search warrants at homes across the region since November last year, and allegedly seized hundreds of cannabis plants, more than 20kg of cannabis leaf, three hydroponic systems, half a kilogram of methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and 11 firearms.

This week, a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with a string of drug and firearm related offences and was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man was charged with a massive 73 drug-related offences and has been refused bail to appear in court again in June.

Another man, 38, has also been refused bail to appear in court in June charged with 13 offences.

Several other alleged offenders ranging from ages 26 to 61 were arrested and charged during the operation.

A 43-year-old woman has been sentenced to a two-year Intensive Corrections Order after she was charged with three counts of cultivating cannabis.

Of the 16 arrested, currently four are behind bars after being refused bail.

A majority of the alleged offenders will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court between May and June.

FULL LIST OF ALLEGED OFFENDERS:

- A 62-year-old man was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply indictable quantity prohibited drug and supply indictable quantity cannabis. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 1 where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on June 26.

- A 60-year-old man was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1 May 2019, where was refused bail to reappear at the same court on June 26.

- A 26-year-old man was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1 May 2019, where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on June 25.

- A 60-year-old man was charged with two counts of cultivate cannabis, four counts of possess prohibited drug, supply indictable quantity cannabis, and possess ammunition without licence/permit. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 2 May 2019, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court on June 25.

- A 37-year-old man was charged with two counts of supply indictable quantity prohibited drug, 30 counts of supply small quantity prohibited drug, two counts of supply less than a small quantity prohibited drug, and three counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis. He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 2 May 2019, where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on June 25.

- A 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing bases, 10 counts of supply greater than a small quantity prohibited drug and four counts of supply prohibited drug. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 27.

- A 43-year-old woman was charged with three counts of cultivate prohibited plant. On March 23, she was sentenced to a two-year Intensive Corrections Order.

- A 47-year-old man was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug. He will be issued with a future Court Attendance Notice.

- A 40-year-old man was charged with cultivate prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug. He was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on June 17.

- A 37-year-old man was charged with two counts of cultivate prohibited drug. He was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 27.

- A 53-year-old man was charged with cultivate prohibited plant and possess prohibited drug. He was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on June 17.

- A 31-year-old woman was charged with knowingly take part in the supply of an indictable quantity prohibited drug. She was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 27.

- A 61-year-old man was charged with cultivate prohibited plant and possess prohibited drug. He was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on June 24.