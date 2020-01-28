Menu
Police approach the 57ft boat Karisma on Sydney Harbour on Australia Day. Picture: Supplied
Police sniffer dogs end Australia Day party cruise

by Mark Morri
28th Jan 2020 6:51 AM
Police with sniffer dogs boarded a luxury party boat on Sydney Harbour and arrested a man allegedly supplying drugs including cocaine, MDMA and liquid GHB during an Australia Day cruise.

The 57-foot pleasure cruiser, Karisma, costs more than $1100 an hour to hire and had 29 people on board when two NSW Police water craft stopped the boat near Bradleys Head at 6.45pm.

A number of officers from the Public Order and Riot Squad, Sydney Water Police and sniffer dogs then boarded the Karisma where they arrested a 24-year-old man from Picnic Point. He was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug and one count of possession.

Police with sniffer dogs boarded the Karisma on Sydney Harbour on Australia Day. Picture: Supplied
Another man, also 24, from Bonnyrigg was charged with possession of an illegal substance. Both were granted police bail to appear at Downing Centre on March 4.

Police then escorted the Karisma back to Walsh Bay Wharf where a number of ­people were interviewed by police who said they are still investigating. The vessel is a ­licensed party boat.

The arrests comes less than a week after police were called by security on another party boat. It's alleged a man was found unconscious when police boarded the vessel after it docked at Athol bay near Taronga Zoo. Police said the man then became aggressive and spat on them as they tried to get him off the boat before he was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police say they conduct ­regular operations aimed at making party boats and all other vessels on Sydney ­Harbour safe.

australia day drugs harbour cruise sniffer dogs

